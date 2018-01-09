Southeast-side house shot at while children were inside

INDIANAPOLIS -- Children were inside a house on Indianapolis' southeast side when shots were fired at it early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Southeastern Avenue.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said six people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, some of them kids.

Nobody was hurt. There is no word on suspects in the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos