State senator files legislation to allow students to bring sunscreen to school without doctor's note

INDIANAPOLIS-- Students could soon have legal protections when it comes to bringing sunscreen to school.

State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) filed legislation this week, Senate Bill 24, that would allow students to bring non-aerosol sunscreen on school property or to a school-sponsored event without a doctor’s note.

The bill would also allow students to store the sunscreen, as opposed to it being kept in the nurse’s office.

Brown told RTV6 she filed the legislation at the urging of dermatologists.

“Melanoma is on the rise,” said Brown. “As the mother of children, if it’s simple and accessible, the kids will use it, and we want to encourage good practices.”

Brown said anecdotally, she’s heard of schools that require students to have a doctor’s note for sunscreen or they insist students keep the sunscreen in the nurse’s office.

“If their parents want them to carry sunscreen, good for them, and they can put it on before recess,” said Brown.

The legislation has been assigned to the Education and Career Development Committee.

