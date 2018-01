INDIANAPOLIS -- Old Point Tavern, the second-oldest bar in Indianapolis, will close its doors for the final time today.

The bar, which is located at the corner of Mass Ave and New York Street, is known for its great location and atmosphere.

Old Point Tavern got its liquor license back in 1887. The oldest bar in Indy is the Slippery Noodle Inn which began serving alcohol in 1850.

Last day for an Indy staple... thanks for 130+ years of good memories! #OldPointTavern to close its doors for good later tonight. It opened in 1887. pic.twitter.com/fGo3q6cfJG — Marc Mullins (@MarcMullins1) January 4, 2018

The bar serves spirits, wine and beer and popular menu items include Chic's World Famous Chili, Deluxe Nachos, Monstrous Quesadillas, Fresh Chicken Salad, BLTA and Double Decker Club Sandwiches, Paninis, Sausages from Claus' Market, salads made to order, and soups made in house.

Restaurateur Mike Cunningham will take over the space, according to the Indiana Business Journal. No word on what type of restaurant he's planning for the Old Point Tavern location.

Cunningham just announced he'll be opening a new Italian-themed restaurant in place of Cerulean, located at the base of the CityWay building, which is closing on December 31. The Cunningham group has five other popular restaurants around Indy including Mesh, Bru Burger, Vida and Livery.

