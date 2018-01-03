These hospitals are restricting visitors to prevent the spread of flu

INDIANAPOLIS -- To help prevent the spread of the flu virus and to keep patients and staff safe as the season ramps up, several central Indiana hospitals are posing visitor restrictions.

With the flu season expected to reach an early peak in the state, Indiana has already been upgraded by the Center for Disease Control to widespread flu activity along with 35 other states.

As of December 29, there were already 9 flu related deaths this season and 13 long-term care facilities have reported flu outbreaks.

Because of its contagious nature, multiple hospitals have placed temporary restrictions allowing only "essential" adults over 18 years of age to visit patients. Those restrictions also mean that anyone with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches will not be allowed.

The temporary restrictions mean that only "essential" adults over 18 years of age will be allowed to visit patients and anyone with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches will not be allowed. Any patient at IU Health that is experiencing flu-like symptoms will also be asked to wear a surgical or isolation mask so as to prevent further in-hospital spread of the virus.

The following hospitals in central Indiana currently have restrictions in place:

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital

IU Health Bedford Hospital

IU Health Blackford Hospital

IU Health Bloomington Hospital

IU Health Methodist Hospital

IU Health Morgan

IU Health North Hospital

IU Health Paoli Hospital

IU Health Saxony Hospital

IU Health Tipton Hospital

IU Health University Hospital

IU Health West Hospital

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health

Riverview Health

Franciscan Health

All major health systems in Marion County

You can check out the restrictions from each hospital group below.

IU Health restrictions:

Only essential adults (18 or older) will be allowed to visit patients. Visitors who have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches, will not be allowed to visit patients. Patients with flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear a surgical or isolation mask.

Riverview Health restrictions:

No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or a cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family, partner or significant other.

Franciscan Health restrictions:

Only immediate family as identified by the patient or patient’s designated representative will be allowed to visit. No visitors under 18 years of age unless they are seeking medical care or are the parents of pediatric patients. (Note: An exception is made for siblings visiting in postpartum. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and should be in good health without signs of respiratory infection.) No visitors who have symptoms suggestive of influenza will be allowed

Marion County heath care restrictions:

No visitors with symptoms of influenza. No visitors under the age of 18. Visitors limited to immediate family as identified by the patient.

We will update this list with more hospital information as it becomes available.

