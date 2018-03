INDIANAPOLIS -- A local brewery is closing down and selling everything they have.

Tow Yard Brewing closed Friday after posting a message on their Facebook page saying "We have temporarily closed as we reinvent! Look for our new announcement coming soon!"

The LLC filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in January to "reorganize assets" following an eviction notice from the building's owner, Judd Investments Two LLC.

The brewery is holding an equipment auction Monday, April 9 starting at 10 a.m. unless a buyer for the "turn-key package" comes forward sooner.

Those who wish to preview the items that will be up for auction can visit the building on April 6 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Items to be sold include:

DME Brewing System

Restaurant/Bar Equipment

Restaurant Seating

Much More!

