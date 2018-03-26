Indy will soon have its own World Trade Center

INDIANAPOLIS -- The World Trade Centers Association has approved the license that will allow city leaders to build a World Trade Center in the middle of the Circle City and put Indianapolis businesses on the international stage.

“Months of planning, preparation and hard work have turned a preliminary business plan into a fully-licensed entity focused on global opportunities for Indiana,” said Doris Anne Sadler, president of WTC Indianapolis. “We’ve traveled to foreign countries for trade and investment opportunities, hosted visiting trade delegations, created strategic partnerships and introduced the WTC brand to a number of constituencies. It has been a lot of hard work; that work continues as we help smaller businesses identify otherwise unknown opportunities overseas and navigate complex international transactions.”

By becoming a member of the World Trade Center Association, Indianapolis can now develop and operate a WTC. Services provided by the center will focus on three main categories: facilities and services in real estate, trade and economic development, and conferences and exhibitions.

