Multiple people injured after incident at Sikh temple in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Multiple people have been injured after an incident broke out at a Sikh temple in Greenwood Sunday afternoon.
Greenwood police say it is unclear how many people were injured when a fight broke out at the temple.
Ambulances were called in from agencies in several surrounding counties to help treat the injured. So far no one is believed to have life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
