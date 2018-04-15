Multiple people injured after incident at Sikh temple in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Multiple people have been injured after an incident broke out at a Sikh temple in Greenwood Sunday afternoon.

Greenwood police say it is unclear how many people were injured when a fight broke out at the temple.

Ambulances were called in from agencies in several surrounding counties to help treat the injured. So far no one is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

