Police: Man sees van get stolen, chases after it

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Johnson County man who watched his van get stolen from his driveway followed it, chased it down, then broke a window of a getaway vehicle, police said.

Just after midnight Saturday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2300 block of County Road 510 E. on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers found a man nearby, waiting for police with a white van and a Ford truck.

The man told police he saw his white van get stolen out of his driveway. He told his wife to call 911, then got into his Ford truck to follow. While following the stolen van, he noticed another vehicle on the road, also following his van.

The man said he cut off the two vans, and they stopped in the road. A suspect got out of the stolen van and briefly fought with the homeowner, before getting into the other van and fleeing the scene.

As the other van drove off, the homeowner said he threw a frozen water bottle at the getaway van, breaking the passenger side window.

The homeowner was uninjured and the suspects weren't located by police.

Anyone who saw a white van missing a passenger side window is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 317-346-4654.

