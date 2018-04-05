Funeral arrangements announced for Pipe Creek firefighters killed in plane crash

Cloudy
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Madison County firefighters who were killed in a plane crash in Grant County.
David Wittkamper and Kyle Hibst were firefighters with the Pipe Township Fire Department in Elwood.
Viewing Information
Firefighter Kyle Hibst
Firefighter David Wittkamper
Both viewings will be held at the Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home at 415 South Anderson Street in Elwood.
Funeral Information
READ | Two Pipe Creek Township firefighters killed in Grant Co. plane crash
The firefighters died after the small plane there were aboard clipped the tail of a small jet on the runway at the Marion Municipal Airport.
The FAA is now looking into the crash and its cause.
Both firefighters leave behind wives. Hibst also had two small children.
READ | Two people killed after two small planes collide at Grant County airport
The department has also announced there is a memorial fund established to help the families, with any and all donations going directly to their relatives.
Donation can be mailed to:
Madison County Federal Credit Union 7953 East St Rd 28 Elwood IN 46036 Attn: Pipe Creek Fire Dept Memorial Fund
or
Pipe Creek Fire Dept 6923 West St Rd 28 Elwood In 46036 Attn: Pipe Creek Fire Dept Memorial Fund
