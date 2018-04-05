Funeral arrangements announced for Pipe Creek firefighters killed in plane crash

Katie Cox
10:45 PM, Apr 4, 2018
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Madison County firefighters who were killed in a plane crash in Grant County. 

David Wittkamper and Kyle Hibst were firefighters with the Pipe Township Fire Department in Elwood. 

Viewing Information

Firefighter Kyle Hibst

  • Monday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Firefighter David Wittkamper

  • Tuesday, April 10 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Both viewings will be held at the Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home at 415 South Anderson Street in
Elwood.

Funeral Information

  • A full joint firefighter funeral service will be held for Hibst and Wittkamper on Wednesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at the Elwood Jr/Sr High School at 1137 North 19th Street in Elwood. 

The firefighters died after the small plane there were aboard clipped the tail of a small jet on the runway at the Marion Municipal Airport. 

The FAA is now looking into the crash and its cause.

Both firefighters leave behind wives. Hibst also had two small children.

The department has also announced there is a memorial fund established to help the families, with any and all donations going directly to their relatives.

Donation can be mailed to:

Madison County Federal Credit Union
7953 East St Rd 28 
Elwood IN 46036 
Attn: Pipe Creek Fire Dept Memorial Fund 

or

Pipe Creek Fire Dept
6923 West St Rd 28
Elwood In 46036 
Attn: Pipe Creek Fire Dept Memorial Fund 

