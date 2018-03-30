Man shot, killed during meetup to sell drone in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- A man was shot and killed by a man he was meeting up with to sell an item, according to police. 

The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Longworth Road around 11 a.m. 

Police believe two men were meeting up to sell a drone when the seller was shot by the potential buyer. He was taken to the hospital and later died. 

According to police, an officer with the Lawrence Police Department was in the area when he heard the gunshot. He was able to apprehend the suspect as he was attempting to flee the scene. 

That person is currently in custody. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department. 

