Two people dead after two small planes crash at airport in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- Two people are dead after two small planes crashed at an airport in Grant County Monday evening.

The crash happened at the Marion Municipal Airport off State Road 9 in Marion.

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche says two people were killed in the crash.

It is unknown if anyone else was on either plane.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

