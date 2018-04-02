Two people dead after two small planes crash at airport in Grant County

Katie Cox
6:16 PM, Apr 2, 2018
12 mins ago
Cox, Katie
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- Two people are dead after two small planes crashed at an airport in Grant County Monday evening.

The crash happened at the Marion Municipal Airport off State Road 9 in Marion. 

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche says two people were killed in the crash.

It is unknown if anyone else was on either plane. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

