Bloomington firefighter arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A City of Bloomington firefighter was arrested Thursday for sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

A Bloomington Police Department detective was investigating the case of a 14-year-old female who was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old male when the detective discovered communications with another person who said he "worked 24 shifts at the fire department."

The detective says he determined the person was Robert Sears, 44, and that Sears and the female were involved in some type of relationship that involved possible physical activity.

Using the 14-year-old's phone, the detective began communicating with Sears as if he was the juvenile female.

Sears was led to believe the female was at a friend's house in Bloomington.

According to the detective, Sears asked if he could sneak into the house and the conversation turned sexual.

Bloomington police detectives pulled Sears over for a traffic stop in the neighborhood where he believed the females were staying.

Police say Sears admitted he drove to Bloomington from his home in Mitchell, Indiana, and he stopped along the way to buy condoms to possibly have sex with one or both of the juvenile females.

He also indicated to detectives that he engaged in sexual activity with the 14-year-old on two previous occasions.

Sears was taken to the Monroe County Jail and was booked on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child solicitation.

