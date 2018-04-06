Country road becomes dangerous I-69 detour

Stephanie Wade
12:23 AM, Apr 6, 2018

Hacker Creed Road in Martinsville has become a popular unofficial alternate route for drivers. INDOT is working to have signage put in place signaling local traffic only.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- People who live along and use Hacker Creek Road in Martinsville are upset because drivers are using it as an unofficial detour around the I-69 construction.

"It's a country road. It's not made for the kind of traffic that's been put on it," said Travis Noragon, Martinsville resident.

Because of all the exit closures on I-69 stretching from Indianapolis down to Bloomington, drivers have found an alternate route.

"It's been a nightmare. And it's not over. It just keeps going and going," said Melvin Riggs, Martinsville resident.

In addition to the extra traffic on a narrow road, the extra vehicles are causing it to deteriorate.

"We've made several complaints and they all just say 'Well we don't have time for that.'"

The Indiana Department of Transportation says they will consult with the Morgan County highway department to put up signage that signals 'local traffic only' to deter out of town drivers.

INDOT also says they are willing to repair the pothole-filled roads.

