Kids playing in street wear only diaper lead police to feces & urine covered home in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. -- A report of two young kids playing in the street wearing only their diaper led to a hazardous discovery at a Putnam County home.

Indiana State Police were called to the 300 block of Someday Way near Cloverdale just after noon Saturday. When they arrived they found a two-and three-year-old child playing in the street with only a diaper on. The boys' father came out and got them after police arrived.

When the responding trooper checked the home where the boys were taken, he found it to be "very disheveled." The trooper described soiled and stained carpets, filthy kitchen and living areas, trash and soiled diapers lying all over along with old food. He also found sharp kitchen objects within reach of the children and an "overwhelming smell of urine and feces" throughout the home.

After gaining entry to the residence, the trooper also found a four-month-old boy living in the same conditions inside the home.

The children's father, Robert J. Henline, 24, was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent.

The children's 26-year-old mother was allowed to assist the Department of Child Services with relocating her children to a safer environment and will be summoned to court on similar charges at a later date. Her identity has not been released because she has not been charged at this time.

