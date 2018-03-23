Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb signs lawmaker sexual harassment bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law requiring Indiana lawmakers to complete at least one hour of training intended to prevent sexual harassment.

Legislative employees have long worked under a clearly outlined sexual harassment policy. But until the Republican governor signed the bill Thursday, lawmakers were only obligated to act with "high moral and ethical standards."

In addition to mandatory training for lawmakers, the bill also requires Statehouse leaders to develop in the coming months a clear anti-harassment policy that applies to legislators.

Holcomb is also beefing up sexual harassment policies that apply to agency managers, as well as rank-and file government workers.

The changes come after a wave of sexual misconduct allegations hit powerful men in public office, Hollywood and the news media.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos