INDIANAPOLIS -- A proposed bill in the Indiana State Senate would encourage Hoosiers to promote the use English, the state's official language.

SB 103, sponsored by Sen. Mike Delph (R-Carmel) would add more weight to the currently existing law that English is Indiana's official language.

English was made the state's official language in 1984, but there are no other notes to the law -- it simply states, "The English language is adopted as the official language of the state of Indiana."

PREVIOUS | State Sen. Mike Delph called to serve in U.S. Army

Delph's proposal would encourage Hoosiers to promote the use of the English language by all Indiana residents. It would also encourage Hoosiers who are bilingual to reach out to those who don't speak English and encourage them to use it.

It would also mandate that English be used for every public record, public meeting and for official acts of the state of Indiana, given that it wouldn't conflict with federal law or deny somebody their Constitutional rights.

Click here to read the full proposal.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos