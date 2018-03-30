Procession held in New York for fallen firefighter and Carmel native, Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
9:06 PM, Mar 29, 2018
8 mins ago

Captain Christopher Zanetis was also a New York City firefighter. That's where the procession for Zanetis was held Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK -- A procession was held in New York City on Thursday for fallen firefighter, Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis.

7-year-old Zanetis, a Carmel native, was killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq on March 15.

His sister told RTV6 that the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, inspired Tripp to become a firefighter.

After joining the FDNY, Tripp signed on with the New York Air National Guard and learned to fly a helicopter. 

PHOTOS | Carmel native, Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis, killed in chopper crash in Iraq

Watch the procession for Tripp below:

Tripp graduated from Carmel High School in 1999 and volunteered weekends with the Carmel Fire Department.

Mayor James Brainard issued a proclamation declaring Thursday Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis day.

Mayor Brainard ordered also all city flags to fly at half staff in Tripp's honor.

You can read the full proclamation below:

 

 

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

U.S./World News