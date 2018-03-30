Procession held in New York for fallen firefighter and Carmel native, Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis

NEW YORK -- A procession was held in New York City on Thursday for fallen firefighter, Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis.

7-year-old Zanetis, a Carmel native, was killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq on March 15.

His sister told RTV6 that the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, inspired Tripp to become a firefighter.

After joining the FDNY, Tripp signed on with the New York Air National Guard and learned to fly a helicopter.

Tripp graduated from Carmel High School in 1999 and volunteered weekends with the Carmel Fire Department.

Mayor James Brainard issued a proclamation declaring Thursday Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis day.

Mayor Brainard ordered also all city flags to fly at half staff in Tripp's honor.

You can read the full proclamation below:

