WATCH: Peyton Manning surprises Colts fans outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 3:17PM EST expiring January 14 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:00PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 16 at 3:34PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:52AM EST expiring January 17 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 9:29AM EST expiring January 13 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
INDIANAPOLIS -- Imagine going to Peyton Manning's statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium to take a picture. You walk up next to the statue and smile, and just before the photo is taken, Peyton Manning himself walks up next to you and says "Let's take some pictures."
That exact situation happened to a few lucky Indianapolis Colts fans in October. The day after the statue was unveiled on Oct. 7, Manning made a surprise visit to the statue to meet with fans before the Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers.
In a video made by NFL Films, Manning was seen signing a few autographs, "No Broncos today. Just Colts today." took a few photos, and even made a few people cry.
The fans, as you could imagine, were starstruck and dumbfounded.
"I can't believe that you're real, man," one fan told him.