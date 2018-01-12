WATCH: Peyton Manning surprises Colts fans outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Matt McKinney
1:23 PM, Jan 12, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- Imagine going to Peyton Manning's statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium to take a picture. You walk up next to the statue and smile, and just before the photo is taken, Peyton Manning himself walks up next to you and says "Let's take some pictures."

That exact situation happened to a few lucky Indianapolis Colts fans in October. The day after the statue was unveiled on Oct. 7, Manning made a surprise visit to the statue to meet with fans before the Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers. 

In a video made by NFL Films, Manning was seen signing a few autographs, "No Broncos today. Just Colts today." took a few photos, and even made a few people cry.

The fans, as you could imagine, were starstruck and dumbfounded. 

"I can't believe that you're real, man," one fan told him. 

 Watch the video below:

Indianapolis Colts