Former Pacer, 1963 Loyola team captain rooting for another championship

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ex-Pacer Jerry Harkness is rooting for another NCAA Basketball Championship for his Alma Mater 55 years after he was part of their championship-winning team that made history.

Harkness was Captain of the 1963 Loyola University basketball team when they beat the University of Cincinnati in overtime 60-58 to claim the crown.

That team also started four black players in an era where there was an unwritten rule to never start more than three.

Harkness says he's thrilled with this year's team and their run in the NCAA Tournament and describes them as "five pieces that blend together into one hand."

At 77 years old, Harnkess said he was worried that he was running out of time to see his Alma Mater return to the Final Four.

Watch the video player above to hear more of Harkness' story.

