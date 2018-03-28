Former Pacer, 1963 Loyola team captain rooting for another championship

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 44°
Gerry Harkness was on the 1963 Loyola team when they won the NCAA championship.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ex-Pacer Jerry Harkness is rooting for another NCAA Basketball Championship for his Alma Mater 55 years after he was part of their championship-winning team that made history.
Harkness was Captain of the 1963 Loyola University basketball team when they beat the University of Cincinnati in overtime 60-58 to claim the crown.
That team also started four black players in an era where there was an unwritten rule to never start more than three.
Harkness says he's thrilled with this year's team and their run in the NCAA Tournament and describes them as "five pieces that blend together into one hand."
At 77 years old, Harnkess said he was worried that he was running out of time to see his Alma Mater return to the Final Four.
Watch the video player above to hear more of Harkness' story.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
Ex-Pacer Jerry Harkness is rooting for another NCAA Basketball Championship for his Alma Mater 55 years after he was part of their last…
The father who helped rescue his 3-year-old daughter from a pond after their car plunged into the icy water is being remembered as a hero.
We are entering a fairly wet stretch of weather for the next 48 hours.
A Hamilton County judge will hear the case against a strip club owner accused of assaulting Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeffery…
The man accused of killing a Colts player and an Uber driver has submitted his DNA in an attempt to prove that he is not responsible for the crash.