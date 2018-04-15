Catch a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower

INDIANAPOLIS -- Are you ready to catch a meteor...or at least the sight of one? Your next chance is coming up!

The night of April 21st into the morning of the 22nd is your best opportunity to see the Lyrid meteor shower. That's when Earth will pass through the peak of the shower. According to the American Meteor Society, rates could be as high as 15-20 Lyrids per hour.

You can see in the image above, from NASA, what the meteor shower looked like from the International Space Station in 2012. Since we won't have quite that good of a vantage point, here are some viewing tips from the NASA website:

-The best viewing time is about one hour before dawn

-Find an area away from city lights

-Lie down with your feet pointing east and look up

-Allow your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust

Of course, we'll also need our weather to cooperate with clear skies. Right now, at least some cloud cover is expected the night of the 21st. Some weather models even hint at the chance for rain spoiling our view. There's plenty of time for this to change...hopefully for the better!