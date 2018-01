Travel advisories in effect across Indiana as winter storm rolls through

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ice, sleet, slush and other unpleasant precipitation Friday morning has led to travel advisories being issued across Indiana.

Ice and slush are accumulating, coating roads across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Indiana until 10 p.m. Friday.

Marion, Hamilton, Hendricks, Hancock, Johnson and many more counties are under a Level 1 advisory Friday, meaning anybody on the road should use caution.

Owen, Monroe and Brown counties are all under a Level 2 Travel Watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

