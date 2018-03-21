Many travel advisories in effect across central Indiana

Light Snow
HI: 44°
LO: 25°
INDIANAPOLIS -- With snow falling overnight in central Indiana, many counties have issued travel advisories.
Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Shelby, Decatur, Bartholomew, and Brown counties are under a yellow advisory, while Rush County is under a orange watch advisory.
Click the map below for more information about the advisories.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions
Top Trending Videos
With snow falling overnight in central Indiana, many counties have issued travel advisories.
The first days of spring were anything but spring-like across central Indiana.
Snow will taper off this morning but the commute will be very a slick one across a good portion of the area.
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Seymour, Columbus, Rushville, Greensburg, Batesville, and Brookville. A 4" - 6"…
Spring is the time of year our chances for severe weather typically increase.
New England braced Tuesday for its third nor'easter in less than two weeks, which threatens to hit the region with as much as 2 feet of snow .