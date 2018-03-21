Many travel advisories in effect across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- With snow falling overnight in central Indiana, many counties have issued travel advisories.

Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Shelby, Decatur, Bartholomew, and Brown counties are under a yellow advisory, while Rush County is under a orange watch advisory.

Click the map below for more information about the advisories.

