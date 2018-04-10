Zionsville bans tobacco, e-cigarettes, vaping in public parks

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- The Zionsville Town Council voted Monday to ban tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vaping in parks and places of employment.
The town's smoking ordinance had already included cigarettes, pipes, and cigars.
The ban includes all places of employment (such as restaurants), public parks, and municipal property but not public rights-of-way, meaning anybody can still smoke on sidewalks.
“Zionsville is known for our quality of life so this ordinance amendment is the right thing to do,” Mayor Tim Haak said. “It protects the public health of individuals in Zionsville buildings and restaurants and those using our parks.”
The City of Fishers recently voted to adopt a similar ban.