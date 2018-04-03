VIDEO: Police trying to identify suspect in March homicide

In the video, the suspect walks around a business, then is seen running toward a vehicle. Police say he was wearing all black in the video. He may live in the area where the shooting occurred.
If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477, or the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3753.
Watch IMPD's video below:
Detectives need help identifying #suspect in #murder of Tristan Twilley (44), on 3/30, 2500 blk E 34th St. Video makes clothing look green, but suspect was wearing all black. Suspect may live in area where shooting occurred. Call @cicrimestoppers or Homicide @ 317.327.3753 w/info pic.twitter.com/rmEVKmlvBY