VIDEO: Police trying to identify suspect in March homicide

Matt McKinney
12:36 PM, Apr 3, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find the suspect in a homicide from late March.

IMPD released surveillance video from the 2500 block of E. 34th Street.

On March 30, 44-year-old Tristan Twilley was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS | Two men killed hours, blocks apart on northeast side

In the video, the suspect walks around a business, then is seen running toward a vehicle. Police say he was wearing all black in the video. He may live in the area where the shooting occurred. 

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477, or the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3753.

Watch IMPD's video below:

