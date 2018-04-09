Rascal Flatts coming to Noblesville this summer

Cloudy
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 02: (L-R) Musicians J.D. Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2015 iHeartRadio Country Festival at The Frank Erwin Center on May 2, 2015 in Austin, Texas. The 2015 iHeartRadio Country Festival will be televised as an exclusive nationwide two-hour broadcast special on NBC, May 27 from 9-11 p.m. ET. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- The country music trio Rascal Flatts are coming to Noblesville later this year.
The group will perform at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on August 9 as part of their "Back to Us" tour alongside special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 13, 2018.
This year's tour includes stops in more than 25 cities across the country and is part of Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center's Country Music Megaticket - featuring 8 country music concerts throughout the summer.
