Rascal Flatts coming to Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- The country music trio Rascal Flatts are coming to Noblesville later this year.

The group will perform at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on August 9 as part of their "Back to Us" tour alongside special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 13, 2018.

This year's tour includes stops in more than 25 cities across the country and is part of Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center's Country Music Megaticket - featuring 8 country music concerts throughout the summer.

