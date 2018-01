Two arrested in connection with 74-year-old Brownsburg woman's murder

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old Brownsburg woman who was found dead on her bedroom floor over the weekend.

Brownsburg police were called to the 800 block of Stonehenge Drive after a woman said she had gone to check on her parents and found her mother, Alice Wright, dead on the bedroom floor. Alice's cause of death has not been released but detectives said she had been dead at least 12 hours when she was found.

The woman also found her wheelchair-bound father, Kerney Wright, lying on the floor of another room. Kerney was taken to the hospital to be checked out but was not believed to be injured.

Detectives said there were no signs of forced entry to the residence and there appeared to be nothing taken from the home.

Police took two people into custody from an Indianapolis home Friday evening for questioning. they have now been charged with murder.

Police have not released the names of the two arrested or their connection to the victim.

