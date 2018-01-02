Despite canceling class, IPS serving lunch for Indy students

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite canceling classes Tuesday because of the extreme cold, Indianapolis Public Schools is still serving lunch for students who need it across the city.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Arlington Woods School 99

Carl Wilde School 79

Eleanor Skillen School 34

James Whitcomb Riley School 43

Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School

Students and staff at IPS were scheduled to return to classes Tuesday from Winter Break, but the district decided to delay their return. Indianapolis tied a record low for Jan. 2 with -12 degrees Tuesday morning.

The IPS lunches are free to any student.

