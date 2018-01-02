Despite canceling class, IPS serving lunch for Indy students

Wind Chill Warning issued January 2 at 4:53AM EST expiring January 2 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite canceling classes Tuesday because of the extreme cold, Indianapolis Public Schools is still serving lunch for students who need it across the city.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Arlington Woods School 99
Carl Wilde School 79
Eleanor Skillen School 34
James Whitcomb Riley School 43
Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School
Students and staff at IPS were scheduled to return to classes Tuesday from Winter Break, but the district decided to delay their return. Indianapolis tied a record low for Jan. 2 with -12 degrees Tuesday morning.