Grocery Wars: Kroger takes shot at Amazon & Walmart by offering cashier-free shopping at 400 stores

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kroger is trying to up its grocery game by offering customers the cashier-free shopping experience like they've never had before.

The company's "Scan, Bag, Go" service will let customers bypass the checkout lane altogether by scanning their items as they shop and paying on their way out the door.

According to Business Insider, the grocery chain is rolling out the new program to 400 stores in 2018. The company has not released a list of which stores will be included in the initial rollout.

The new service will let shoppers scan the barcodes of items they are purchasing with either a handheld scanner, provided by the store, or by using Kroger's "Scan, Bag, Go" app on any smartphone.

The device will keep a tab of every item you purchase and even offer to apply digital coupons when they're available.

Amazon and Walmart have teased similar concepts. Amazon Go is still in the planning phases and Walmart is currently testing its own cashier-less program in stores in half a dozen different states.

Kroger currently has more than 2,700 stores nationwide.

