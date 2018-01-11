Here's why this winter storm will be especially tricky

INDIANAPOLIS -- The most significant storm of the winter is headed our way on Friday, and there are a few elements of the storm that make it especially tricky to deal with.

It's not so much the snowfall totals, or even the total ice accumulation that makes this a challenging storm to navigate, it's the timing of the temperature changeover.

As of 2 a.m., temperatures will still remain in the 50s. Over the following two-three hours between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., temperatures will drop below freezing from northwest to southeast across central Indiana.

All the while, rain will be falling.

During that two-three hour period, the fast-falling temps will cause an incredibly quick freeze of the rain on surfaces, causing icy conditions at a moment's notice. The morning commute throughout the region will see this in many spots. Drivers will need to allow more time to get where they're going and go slow.

The other element that makes it hard to manage is that the Department of Public Works can't lay down salt until after the rain stops transitions to snow, otherwise it would just get washed away. Right now, the timing of that doesn't come until the morning commute is already underway.

This will make traction even more difficult.

As snow falls and accumulates, it will hide any areas that do freeze over, making it more difficult to spot slick spots.

Indy Snow Force will have more than 100 plows out in full force beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday night, which will help reduce the slickness of some of the snow and ensure they can dump salt on the roads as soon as weather permits, but they just won't be able to be everywhere.

Bottom line (and it's worth repeating): Go slow, allow more time and be cautious on the roadways Friday morning.

The timeline of the storm continues to evolve. Click here to get the latest forecast update of the storm.

Mayor Joe Hogsett is asking all of us to take extra precautions ahead of and during the severe weather.

"The Department of Public Works and our other public safety agencies are standing by, prepared to respond to any conditions this storm may bring. And if residents are prepared, plan ahead, and reach out to care for our neighbors - together, we can ensure all in Indianapolis stay safe," said Mayor Hogsett.

The mayor went on to encourage people who have the ability to work from home to stay home.

He says if you have to travel, especially in the morning hours, check road conditions and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Here are some other precautions being offered by the mayor's office to keep you and your family safe during the upcoming severe weather:

Make a family communications plan. It's important to know how you will reach each other in case of an emergency.

Make an emergency kit. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends planning for at least three days of self-sufficiency.

Bring pets indoors

Plan to check on elderly neighbors and relatives, and those living with disabilities

Prepare your home: Weather-proof doors and windows, check air filters in heating systems, ensure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Learn how to shut off water valves in case of burst pipes

Prepare your vehicle: Ensure tires are inflated properly, windshield wipes work effectively, and keep your gas tank at least half full.

