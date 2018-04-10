Indy airport adds five new nonstop flights making your travel planning that much easier

INDIANAPOLIS -- Whether you're planning your next summer vacation or just need to get away, the Indianapolis International Airport is making it even more tempting than ever with their newest batch of nonstop flights.

Starting Wednesday, Allegiant will fly you nonstop to Sarasota, Florida.

Southwest Airlines also launched nonstop service to Austin this week.

Frontier Airlines will be flying nonstop to Austin as well as Philadelphia.

Allegiant launched a nonstop flight to Charleston last week, which means five new nonstop flights are now available at the Indianapolis airport.

READ | Delta to offer nonstop flight from Indy to Paris starting in May

With these new additions and the upcoming planned nonstop flights, by May the Indianapolis airport will offer 51 nonstop destinations for Hoosiers to places throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Europe.

