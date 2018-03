INDIANAPOLIS -- It will be legal to sell and use cannabis-derived CBD oil across the state of Indiana starting in July.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 52 into law on Wednesday, legalizing CBD oil as long as it has a THC level that is .3 percent or lower.

Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD oil, is derived from marijuana and hemp but lacks the stuff that will get you high.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by both the House and Senate in the closing hours of this year's legislative session.

“Indiana lawmakers delivered a bill that ensures Hoosiers who benefit from CBD oil can access it. The bill provides much-needed clarity, with labeling requirements and a 0.3% THC limit on CBD products. I’m grateful for the General Assembly’s hard work to bring me a bill to address the needs expressed by our citizens.”

