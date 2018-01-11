What to do about your Sam's Club membership

INDIANAPOLIS -- If the Sam's Club you frequent will be closing in a few weeks, you have a choice on your hands about what to do with your membership.

Sam's Club is closing at least two central Indiana locations, effective Jan. 26, 2018. The two locations are at W. 86th Street on Indy's north side and Washington Street on Indy's east side.

The company has created a webpage with more information on what to do about memberships. You basically have three options:

Extend membership by 3 months for free (to use at a Sam's Club that will remain open)

Full refund for membership by e-gift card, sent within seven days

Full refund for membership via check, sent within six months

If you use a Sam's Club pharmacy, it will stay open for at least two weeks. After that the company will work with Indiana's Board of Pharmacy to work though the next steps.

The two closing locations sent a majority of the employees home Thursday with no notice and closed the store for the day, while other employees remained in meetings.

About 300 people will be terminated from the store closures, according to WARN notices to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. All affected employees will be able to apply for open positions at other Sam's Clubs or Walmart locations. The employees affected by the closures received severance packages in the mail Thursday morning.

Multiple other Sam's Club locations across the country also reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26. Sam's Club tweeted a statement on the closures, saying:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

