What to do about your Sam's Club membership

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:22PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 9:29AM EST expiring January 13 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
If you use a Sam's Club pharmacy, it will stay open for at least two weeks. After that the company will work with Indiana's Board of Pharmacy to work though the next steps.
The two closing locations sent a majority of the employees home Thursday with no notice and closed the store for the day, while other employees remained in meetings.
About 300 people will be terminated from the store closures, according to WARN notices to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. All affected employees will be able to apply for open positions at other Sam's Clubs or Walmart locations. The employees affected by the closures received severance packages in the mail Thursday morning.
Multiple other Sam's Club locations across the country also reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26. Sam's Club tweeted a statement on the closures, saying:
After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.