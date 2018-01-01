Wind Chill Warning issued January 1 at 9:52AM EST expiring January 2 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Wind Chill Warning issued January 1 at 3:57AM EST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Reports initially surfaced on Saturday that Sunday's season finale against Green Bay (a 35-11 Lions win) would be Caldwell's last game as head coach.
Caldwell, hired in 2014 to replace Jim Schwartz, compiled a 36-28 regular-season record with the Lions, including a 9-7 record in 2017. He also coached Detroit in playoff losses to Dallas in the 2014-15 NFC Wild Card round and Seattle in the 2016-17 NFC Wild Card round.
Detroit's 7-9 finish in 2015 marked the only time during Caldwell's tenure that the team finished below .500.
Caldwell was given a contract extension before the 2017 season -- initially reported as a three-year extension, but later turned out to be a one-year extension with an option for additional seasons.
In three seasons as the Colts' head coach, Caldwell went 26-22. He was fired after the 2011 season following a 2-14 finish. He was replaced with Chuck Pagano, who was also fired this weekend.