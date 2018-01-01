(WXYZ) - DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have fired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2018

Reports initially surfaced on Saturday that Sunday's season finale against Green Bay (a 35-11 Lions win) would be Caldwell's last game as head coach.

Caldwell, hired in 2014 to replace Jim Schwartz, compiled a 36-28 regular-season record with the Lions, including a 9-7 record in 2017. He also coached Detroit in playoff losses to Dallas in the 2014-15 NFC Wild Card round and Seattle in the 2016-17 NFC Wild Card round.

Detroit's 7-9 finish in 2015 marked the only time during Caldwell's tenure that the team finished below .500.

Caldwell was given a contract extension before the 2017 season -- initially reported as a three-year extension, but later turned out to be a one-year extension with an option for additional seasons.

In three seasons as the Colts' head coach, Caldwell went 26-22. He was fired after the 2011 season following a 2-14 finish. He was replaced with Chuck Pagano, who was also fired this weekend.

