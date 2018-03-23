Snow in March?!? History shows us that it could be worse

INDIANAPOLIS -- It may seem strange or downright frustrating to feel colder temperatures and see snow this late in March, but history shows us it's not as weird as it appears.

Between 3-6 inches of snow are possible beginning early Saturday morning and through most of the day.

MORE | Heavy snow possible this weekend | TIMELINE: Where will the weekend's snow fall?

According to the National Weather Service, the average date for the last measurable snowfall in Indianapolis is March 30, about a week after the expected heavy snow this weekend.

Indianapolis' day of heaviest snowfall in city history also came in March. On March 19, 1906, 12.1 inches of snow fell on Indianapolis, setting a single-day record that hasn't been beaten.

Still not convinced it could be worse? The latest date of measurable snowfall in Indianapolis history is May 9, 1923. As bad as snow in late March seems, we could be seeing snow in May.

So count your blessings.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos