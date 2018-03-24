Travel Advisories issued across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the snow continues to fall the first travel advisories have been issued in central Indiana.

Roads are slippery as the snow and ice on the ground have formed a slushy mix with a chance of accumulating snow

Bridges, overpasses and side roads are the main areas seeing issues.

The following counties currently have travel advisories listed:

Hancock

Brown

Jennings

Johnson

Jefferson

Fountain

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state through 11 p.m. Saturday.

