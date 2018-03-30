Reward of $6,000 being offered in connection with murder of 1-year-old girl

From Crime Stoppers, ATF

Audra Levy
4:29 PM, Mar 30, 2018
34 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered in connection with the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robeson on Thursday.

Robeson was killed when a hail of gunfire struck her home on the 3500 block of Wittfield Avenue around 2 a.m. Her 19-year-old aunt, Anna Fox was injured.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it all began with a dispute on social media.

READ | 1-year-old shot and killed in targeted attack on home on Indy's northeast side

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect(s) should call the IMPD Homicide Unit at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also offering up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect(s) involved in shooting.

MORE | Grandmother of 1-year-old killed in shooting pleads for justice: "The violence needs to stop"

Malaysia's murder has sparked a call for unity in the community.  There will be a march at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from 38th Street and Post Road to support a push to reduce gun violence. 

MAP | 2018 Indianapolis homicides

The 1-year-old girl is the youngest victim of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis since 2013. Her death was also the only under 10 shooting victim during that period to be ruled a criminal homicide. The other deaths were determined to be accidental.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News