Reward of $6,000 being offered in connection with murder of 1-year-old girl

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect(s) should call the IMPD Homicide Unit at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also offering up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect(s) involved in shooting.
The 1-year-old girl is the youngest victim of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis since 2013. Her death was also the only under 10 shooting victim during that period to be ruled a criminal homicide. The other deaths were determined to be accidental.