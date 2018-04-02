4 dead in violent Indianapolis weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people were killed in another violent weekend in Indianapolis.

Three died from shootings, and a fourth died from a stabbing over the weekend. The names of the four victims have not been released.

The first two shootings happened just blocks apart on Friday morning/afternoon. Police do not believe they are connected at this time.

MAP | 2018 Indianapolis Homicides

(Click each photo or street name for more info about each incident)

34th Street

The first shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 34th Street, just a block northwest of Washington Park.

According to police, a 44-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

35th Street

The second shooting happened in the 3000 block of East 35th Street around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said first responders arrived on scene to find a man in his 30s lying outside of a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on scene of apparent gunshot wounds.

La Fontaine Court

A man died from a stabbing Saturday evening on Indianapolis' northeast side. The stabbing happened in the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police discovered two men had actually been stabbed. One was taken to Methodist in stable condition. The other died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Hawthorne Lane

One person was killed Sunday evening in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m., in the 5200 block of N. Hawthorne Lane. Few details are known about the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos